Consider allowing holidays 2-3 days prior to Eid: BGMEA

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) issued a guideline to its members for ensuring safe travel and proper holiday allocation for workers centering the upcoming Holy Eid-ul-Fitr.





In a letter signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hasan on Tuesday, the association requested its members to consider the possibility of allowing the holidays 2-3 days prior to Eid day - tentatively billed for April 22.





"If the authority wishes, they can merge government and weekly holidays in the month of Ramadan with the Eid holidays after discussing it with the workers," the letter noted.





The BGMEA also asked its embers to form an 8-10 member team to collaborate with the local traffic department in order to ensure the safety of workers when travelling to their respective hometowns.





Based on intelligence report, the BGMEA apprehended that workers' unrest could take place fuelled by the third parties.







For this, the authorities concerned have been advised to contact BGMEA, the directorate of factories and law enforcement agencies before any announcement which has the potential to stir disagreement among workers.





The organisation also urged factory owners to hold an awareness session on safe travel during the last working day before Eid. �BSS