DBH declares 17pc dividend for the year 2022

DBH Finance PLC (DBH), the only AAA-rated financial institution for the last seventeen years, declared 17 per cent dividends for its shareholders for 2022.







The board of directors of the company recommended 15 per cent cash and 2 per cent stock dividends for its shareholders for the year ended on December 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is scheduled to be held on May 18, 2023.





For the year 2021, the non banking financiaol institution (NBFI) made a payment of 15 per cent cash and 10 per cent stock to its shareholders, says a press release.





Since its inception in 1996, the company registered commendable growth in creating home ownerships all over the country.







The NBFI has a keen focus on financing homes for affordable segments of the population and also in process of launching its Islamic Wing recently which will allow the NBFI to cater to a wider range of investment and deposit products for its clients.





DBH posted net profit before tax of Tk. 158 crore and net profit after tax of BDT 102 crore for the year 2022. In Year 2021, net profit after tax for the company was BDT 104 Cr.





DBH has a solid Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 28.37% and Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.34% as on December 2022.







Its earnings per share (EPS) for the year 2022 stands at BDT 5.21 which was BDT 5.35 for the year 2021 and net asset value per share stands at BDT 41 in December 31, 2022 which was BDT 37.15 as on December 31, 2021.





DBH has 14 branches covering all divisions and it has a plan for further geographic expansions.