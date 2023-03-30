BD seeks duty-free access to US for apparels made of American cotton

BGMEA has sought duty-free access of apparel items made from imported cotton from the USA. The chamber body made the request in an official letter to Peter Haas, the US ambassador to Bangladesh.





Two separate letters with similar wording were also issued for Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of the US state of Texas, and to Ted Cruz, the firebrand Republican senator elected from the cotton producing state of Texas to US Senate.





According to data published by Statista, a leading global consumer data provider, Texas is the top cotton producer among the US states.





Mentioning that Bangladesh provides duty-free access to overseas cotton growers to export their products to the country, the letters, signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, argued that the US importers of Bangladeshi garments could save at least $1.55 billion if the country allows duty-free access of products from Bangladesh made of US cotton.





In 2022, Bangladesh imported 409 million pounds of cotton from the US, reads the letter.





BGMEA data also revealed that the US imported $9.74 billion worth of apparel, including $6.91 billion or 71 percent made of cotton, from Bangladesh in 2022.





The letter argued that since 71 percent of the clothing products US importers purchase from Bangladesh is cotton-made, the duty-free access would allow US importers to purchase more clothing from Bangladesh, which already has 14.54 percent share of the imported apparel market in the US. �bdnews24.com