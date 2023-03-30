Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 March, 2023, 6:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD seeks duty-free access to US for apparels made of American cotton

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

BGMEA has sought duty-free access of apparel items made from imported cotton from the USA. The chamber body made the request in an official letter to Peter Haas, the US ambassador to Bangladesh.

Two separate letters with similar wording were also issued for Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of the US state of Texas, and to Ted Cruz, the firebrand Republican senator elected from the cotton producing state of Texas to US Senate.

According to data published by Statista, a leading global consumer data provider, Texas is the top cotton producer among the US states.

Mentioning that Bangladesh provides duty-free access to overseas cotton growers to export their products to the country, the letters, signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, argued that the US importers of Bangladeshi garments could save at least $1.55 billion if the country allows duty-free access of products from Bangladesh made of US cotton.

In 2022, Bangladesh imported 409 million pounds of cotton from the US, reads the letter.

BGMEA data also revealed that the US imported $9.74 billion worth of apparel, including $6.91 billion or 71 percent made of cotton, from Bangladesh in 2022.

The letter argued that since 71 percent of the clothing products US importers purchase from Bangladesh is cotton-made, the duty-free access would allow US importers to purchase more clothing from Bangladesh, which already has 14.54 percent share of the imported apparel market in the US.    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unemployment declines to 3.6pc from 4.2pc
SMEs had more loans from banks, NBFIs in 2022
Taskforce suggests expediting women development
Ships with 8-meter draft now can dock at Mongla Port
Dhaka seeks Brussels’ support to boost agri business in BD
Credendo downgrades BD business environment risk
Vietnam growth slows as exports slump
10 BD journalists visiting Australia for boosting mass media skills


Latest News
PM orders to sever power, gas connections if bills remain unpaid
RU journalists demand abolition of DSA, release of Shams
Denied money for drugs, man kills wife in Dinajpur
More cases against Shamsuzzaman under way: Home Minister
Autorickshaw driver’s throat slit body found in M’singh
CPJ demands immediate release of journalist Shamsuzzaman
MoU signed to promote jute products in Canadian market
Fire at scrap material shop at Bhatara
Poster exhibition held at PCIU
Metro rail to operate from 8am-2pm from April 5
Most Read News
Three shops fined Tk 17,000 in Rajshahi
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
Liberation War organiser Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui dies, PM mourns
No legal bar to walk out child speaker Rafiqul from jail
Saudi road crash: Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims rises to 13
No talks with EC unless election-time govt issue is resolved: Fakhrul
26.3 lakh people jobless in Bangladesh: BBS
Shakib becomes leading wicket-taker in T20s
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman arrested under DSA case
UNO's job as upazila chief executive officer is illegal: HC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft