Govt preparing to invite int’l bidding in offshore gas blocks

The government is preparing to invite international bidding for the country's offshore gas blocks by making the model production sharing contract (Model PSC) more attractive for IOC to invest in the Bay.





"We're going to offer the price of gas at 10 percent of Brent Crude," a top official of Petrobangla told UNB, referring to most traded of all oil benchmarks.





The official, preferring anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue, said if Brent oil is traded at $75 per barrel, the gas price would be $7.5 per thousand cubic feet (MCF). The gas price will always remain linked with the international oil price, he said, referring to the new provision of the 'Model PSC 2023'.





But there will be no difference between the price of gas in shallow and deep water blocks, he said. "If the oil price goes down or up, the gas price will follow it rationally and Bangladesh will purchase the explored gas from the IOCs at this rate," said the official.





Under a Model PSC, normally, if any IOC discovers gas, it gets a 40 percent stake while the government obtains the remaining 60 percent.





The government also buys the IOC's gas at a certain price. So if the gas price is raised, IOCs feel encouraged to invest in exploration works.





The government had last amended the Model PSC in mid-2019, whereby the price of gas for any participating IOC, that is, the price at which they would sell the gas to the government, was raised to $5.5 per MCF for shallow water blocks, and $7.25 per MCF for gas extracted from its deep sea blocks.





The source also said new proposal has been prepared as per the recommendations of a Scottish consultancy firm, Wood Mackenzie, which was appointed last year to work out the new plan for Petrobangla to attract the international bidding for IOCs.





Talking to reporters, Petrobangla chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker recently said the organisation has recently forwarded its proposal with the Scottish consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie's recommendation to Energy and Mineral Resources Division seeking its approval for the plan.





The ministry will now seek the approval of the Prime Minister' Office for Petrobangla's plan.





"Once we receive the nod, we would place a proposal to the Cabinet Economic Affairs Committee for the final approval," he added.





Another senior official of Petrobangla also said that as soon as the Cabinet body approves the proposal, the organisation will invite international bidding within two months. "In this case, we hope we can go for bidding within July or August next," he told UNB preferring anonymity.





He said previously many IOCs were reluctant to participate in bidding of the exploration due to price offered by Bangladesh. "Now we hope it will be a lucrative offer for the IOCs to invest in the offshore areas of Bangladesh for gas exploration," he added.





Petrobangla appointed Wood Mackenzie last year to help amend the Model PSC 2019, to attract international oil companies amid the volatile international fuel market.





Official sources said recent excessive hike in petroleum fuel price, especially that of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has prompted the government to go for further amending the existing PSC so that the IOCs get interested to invest here.





The country has a total of 48 blocks of which 26 are offshore and 22 onshore. Of the 26 offshore blocks, 11 are located in shallow sea (SS) water while 15 are located in deep sea (DS) water areas.





Of these, 24 offshore gas blocks remain open for IOCs while two blocks -SS-04 and SS-09-are under contract with a joint venture of ONGC Videsh Ltd and Oil India Ltd where drilling works have recently started.





There was a target to invite international bidding in March 2020 but then postponed for outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.







The recent upward trend in oil and gas price has pushed policymakers to further raise the gas price making it more flexibility and incentives including keeping the export option open in the PSC," said another Petrobangla official.





He mentioned that the government had to import LNG at $36 per MMBtu while it was just below $10 early last year.





The latest Russian invasion of Ukraine has further deepened the global market volatility pushing up the petroleum fuel price over $100 per barrel, the highest in the last 7 years. �UNB