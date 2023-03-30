Video
Stocks rise on bargain hunting

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose on Wednesday as the bargain hunters took floors to pick up prospective shares that eroded values in previous sales, pushing up indices on both the bourses --  Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

In the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, gained 3.66 points or 0.05 percent to settle at 6,196 points.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, added 2.06 points or 0.15 percent to 1,347. The DS30, the blue-chip index, lost 3.71 points or 0.16 percent to close at 2,206.

The DSE turnover rose to Tk 382 crore, from Tuesday's turnover of Tk 272 crore on Tuesday.

Of the issues traded, 80 advanced, 27 declined, and 198 did not see any price movement. The top 10 companies based on transactions are, Eastern Housing, Unique Hotels, ADN Telecom, Gemini Sea Food, Genex Infosys, RD Food, Sea Pearl Beach, BSC, Rupali Life Insurance and Shinepukur Ceramics.

The top 10 companies in price increase are- Intake Ltd., Samata Leather, Haqqani Pulp, ISN, Legacy Footwear, Sinobangla Industries, Miracle Industries, GQ Ballpen, Shamrita Hospital and Apex Tannery.

Top 10 companies with price reduction are- Meghna Life Insurance, Sea Pearl Beach, Rupali Life Insurance, Shyampur Sugar Mill, Union Insurance, One Bank, Zil Bangla Sugar Mill, Sonali Life Insurance, Popular Life Insurance and Chartered Life Insurance.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 2 points. 43 of the 99 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 21 has decreased and the price of 35 has remained unchanged. 5 crores and 14 lakhs have been transacted. Tk 4.


