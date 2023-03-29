National Land Confce kicks off today

The country's first ever National Land Conference begins at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka today.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to inaugurate the three-day conference from March 29 to 31.

She will also inaugurate seven new initiatives of the Land Ministry.



Land Ministrs Public Relations Officer Sayed Md. Abdullah Al Nahyan told the Daily Observer that the ministry is hosting the conference to highlight the ministry's role in building Smart Bangladesh and to find out the future challenges of digitalisation of land services. Other objectives of the conference include informing citizens, government agencies, and stakeholders about the steps taken by the ministry, creating awareness among them about land management, and giving an idea about the existing laws and regulations related to land.



One of the seven new initiatives of the ministry is installation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib's Monument and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Guchchagram Complex, at Ramgati in Laxmipur, a memorable place visited by the Father of the Nation. The remaining six initiatives are- Registration-Mutation Interconnection, Smart Land Map, Smart Land Records, Smart Land Pedia, Smart Land Service Centre and Union Land Office.



He said that four seminars and panel discussions on various topics related to land management, such as 'Field Administration in Smart Land Management', 'Sairat and Khas Land Management', 'Acquisition Management, Government Cases, and Government Procurement Management', and 'Bangladesh Digital Survey', have been scheduled.



