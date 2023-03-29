HC suspends DU Bangla Dept directive to keep face, ears visible for students



The High Court (HC) on Tuesday suspended for six months the effectiveness of a notice issued by Dhaka University's Bangla department asking its students to keep their faces, ears uncovered during examinations and presentations.



The HC bench also issued a rule seeking the authorities concerned to explain within four weeks as to why the notice should not be declared illegal.



The HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order after a preliminary hearing of a writ petition in this regard.



Lawyer Faizullah Faiz, who filed the writ petition, stood for the writ while Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.



On February 20, a writ petition was filed at the High Court challenging the legality of a notice issued earlier to keep all female students' ears and faces visible.



The education secretary, the VC of Dhaka University, the registrar, and the chairperson of the Bangla Department of Dhaka University were made respondents in the writ.



Earlier on December 11 last year, the Bangla Department issued a notice, signed by its chairman professor Syed Azizul Haque, asking the female students to keep their faces and ears uncovered during all examinations, including viva and presentations.



The notice also warned that if anyone violates the instruction, action would be taken against them as per the university rules.



