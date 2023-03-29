

Traffic snarls reappear after 3-day holiday



The city dwellers have been taken aback by the traffic jam in the capital. After three consecutive days of vacation, the working day in Ramadan started on Monday. There was a terrible traffic jam on Monday especially after office hours.



In the morning, the traffic congestion in the city increased due to the pressure of office going people. As the day progressed, the level of traffic in the city also increased. After finishing the office in the afternoon, the traffic jam became extreme. There was heavy traffic from the main road to the alleys. At the end of the office, the whole city came to a standstill due to the pressure of home returning people. It was difficult to find any road or alley in Dhaka where there was no traffic jam.



Like other roads, a lot of traffic was seen from Agargaon to Mohakhali Railgate. A 10-minute journey took more than an hour. The Mahakhali to Gulshan-Banani road was also jammed.



Also, Kakrail to Badda road was stuck due to traffic pressure. It was seen at Shantinagar intersection, many people started Iftar together on a side of the road due to their inability to reach home on time. Then gradually many others joined them.



Among them Monwar Hossain, a businessman at Gulistan, lives in Badda Shahjadpur. He told the Daily Observer, "I wanted to take my Ifter with my family. That's why I went out with one and a half hours at hand, but I couldn't imagine that there would be such a traffic jam. Everything is motionless around, so I was forced to share other people's Iftar on the way."



Traffic was still stuck on Moghbazar-Mouchak flyover. Vehicles could not move. Cars had to stand on the flyover from Shantinagar Junction and even traffic police personnel failed to clear the flyover. In this situation, many people could not take Iftar with their families. Travelling passengers had to take Iftar on the roads.



Most city commuters believe that the sudden influx of illegal rickshaws from the city suburbs, with the aim of earning extra money during the Eid season, played a major role in the intractable traffic jam in the city these days.



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Munibur Rahman mentioned three reasons for the traffic congestion. He said, "Due to reduction of office hours in the month of Ramadan, the full 12-hour pressure has now been reduced to 8 hours. Congestion has increased due to related reasons."



The police officer said, "Apart from this, road digging work is going on in various places in the capital. It is creating traffic jam in the city."



"And the third reason is that if there is a sudden traffic jam on the roads like Gulshan or Uttara where high-speed vehicles move, it affects other areas of city as well," he added.



