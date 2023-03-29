Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Traffic snarls reappear after 3-day holiday

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Traffic snarls reappear after 3-day holiday

Traffic snarls reappear after 3-day holiday

The Dhaka city streets remained in a very lively mood as there were holidays for three consecutive days including the Independence Day. But on Monday and Tuesday, the first and second working days of Ramadan, the old appearance of traffic jams returned. The entire capital came to a prolonged standstill on these days. Passengers got stuck on the road for hours.

The city dwellers have been taken aback by the traffic jam in the capital. After three consecutive days of vacation, the working day in Ramadan started on Monday. There was a terrible traffic jam on Monday especially after office hours.

In the morning, the traffic congestion in the city increased due to the pressure of office going people. As the day progressed, the level of traffic in the city also increased. After finishing the office in the afternoon, the traffic jam became extreme. There was heavy traffic from the main road to the alleys. At the end of the office, the whole city came to a standstill due to the pressure of home  returning people. It was difficult to find any road or alley in Dhaka where there was no traffic jam.

Like other roads, a lot of traffic was seen from Agargaon to Mohakhali Railgate. A 10-minute journey took more than an hour. The Mahakhali to Gulshan-Banani road was also jammed.

Also, Kakrail to Badda road was stuck due to traffic pressure. It was seen at Shantinagar intersection, many people started Iftar together on a side of the road due to their inability to reach home on time. Then gradually many others joined them.

Among them Monwar Hossain, a businessman at Gulistan, lives in Badda Shahjadpur. He told the Daily Observer, "I wanted to take my Ifter with my family. That's why I went out with one and a half hours at hand, but I couldn't imagine that there would be such a traffic jam. Everything is motionless around, so I was forced to share other people's Iftar on the way."

Traffic was still stuck on Moghbazar-Mouchak flyover. Vehicles could not move. Cars had to stand on the flyover from Shantinagar Junction and even traffic police personnel failed to clear the flyover. In this situation, many people could not take Iftar with their families. Travelling passengers had to take Iftar on the roads.

Most city commuters believe that the sudden influx of illegal rickshaws from the city suburbs, with the aim of earning extra money during the Eid season, played a major role in the intractable traffic jam in the city these days.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Munibur Rahman mentioned three reasons for the traffic congestion. He said, "Due to reduction of office hours in the month of Ramadan, the full 12-hour pressure has now been reduced to 8 hours. Congestion has increased due to related reasons."

The police officer said, "Apart from this, road digging work is going on in various places in the capital. It is creating traffic jam in the city."

"And the third reason is that if there is a sudden traffic jam on the roads like Gulshan or Uttara where high-speed vehicles move, it affects other areas of city as well," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP invited for discussion, not dialogue: CEC
National Land Confce kicks off today
Died due to 'torture' by RAB: Family Suffered 'stroke,' died day later: RAB
HC suspends DU Bangla Dept directive to keep face, ears visible for students
Traffic snarls reappear after 3-day holiday
Can RAB  arrest anyone without a case, HC asks authorities
Broiler chicken price falls by Tk 20 per kg
Cabinet in principle approves proposal


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft