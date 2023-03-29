Broiler chicken price falls by Tk 20 per kg

A downward trend is seen in the market only after four leading companies in the poultry sector fixed the price of broiler chicken at Tk 190 to Tk 195 per kg at the farm gate.



On Tuesday it can be seen that broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 200 to Tk 210 per kg in different markets of the capital, which was Tk 220 to Tk 230 on Monday. That is, the price has decreased by Tk 20 per kg within a day. This price was touching Tk 300 the day before the start of Ramadan on Friday.



Traders said that the price of chicken in the market is decreasing every day. Marginal farm chicken prices have fallen further due to corporate companies slashing of the prices. At present, at the wholesale level, broiler is being sold at Tk 180 per kg. This price may decrease further.



Altaf Hossain, a chicken seller in Kawran Bazar kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, the price of chicken has been decreasing since the government fixed the price. In a day or two, the price will decrease further, it will be below Tk 180.



He said, those who brought chicken from Kaptan Bazar Wednesday morning can sell it at Tk 200. The price will drop further from Wednesday. Meanwhile, prices of Sonali chickens also fell slightly due to lower broiler prices. Currently golden chicken is being sold at Tk 350 to 360 per kg. A few days ago, the price of golden chicken was Tk 400.



While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that when buying chicken at a bargain, it is going to be bought for Tk 5 to Tk 10 more than the asking price of the seller. Most of the shops are asking Tk 210 per kg of broiler.



Again, some shops in the neighborhood are still selling chicken at a higher price. Broiler was seen to be sold at Tk 220 per kg in some shops.



The Consumer Rights Protection Department Director General AHM Safikuzzaman said, "Corporate organizations have been selling broiler chicken at excessive prices for a long time. Now they are selling it at Tk 160 suddenly. This fall in prices will cause loss to marginal farmers. The Directorate of Consumer Affairs will write to all concerned agencies including the Competition Commission to look into the matter. Necessary measures must be taken to sustain the marginal farmers."



President of Bangladesh Poultry Association Sumon Howladar said, "In such a situation, the marginal farmers will be thrown out of the market. They will be harmed. They are facing huge looses. Corporates are deliberately selling chickens at low prices. Marginal farmers will face huge losses due to this fall in market prices. Corporate companies have always done this. They are doing this to control the market. They want to take over the market completely by displacing the marginal farmers."



Meanwhile, in a press release on Sunday, Bangladesh Poultry Association, an organization of marginal farmers, complained that due to lack of government supervision, corruption is going on in the country's poultry sector. The organization claims that the corporate institutions of this sector have grabbed Tk 936 crore by increasing the price of chicken and chicks in the last 52 days. Marginal farmers' organization says that corporate companies have made a profit of Tk 624 crore by selling chicken in these 52 days from January 31 to March 23. And by selling one day's chickens, their profit was Tk 312 crore.



The organization claims that 20 lakh chicks are produced in the country every day. The companies that produce these babies. Production of each chick currently costs Tk 28 to Tk 30. Which was Tk 10 to Tk 15 in the first week of January this year. Each chick is now selling at Tk 62 to Tk 68, but is being sold at Tk 80 to Tk 85.



As a result, corporate companies are making additional profit of Tk 25 to Tk 30 per child.



The production cost of chicken in corporate institutions is Tk 130 to Tk 140 per kg. But in this case, the production cost of marginal farmers stands at Tk 150 to Tk 160. On March 23, the day of the meeting of producer corporate organizations with the Directorate of Consumer Affairs, broiler chickens were sold at the highest price of Tk 270 in the market. This has resulted in an additional expenditure of Tk 50 to Tk 70 from the consumer's pocket. At noon on that day four leading companies in the poultry sector, Kazi Farms, Paragon Poultry and Hatchery, Aftab Bahumukhi Farms and CP Bangladesh were summoned by the Consumer Directorate.



After the meeting with the consumer department, these top four organizations decided that chicken will be sold from the farm in Ramadan at Tk 190 to Tk 195. After this meeting, the price of broiler chicken started to decrease in the market.



However, In the last three days, the price of eggs in the market has increased up to Tk 10 per dozen. On Sunday, it was seen that the eggs of each dozen farms are being sold at Tk 140. The price of eggs is now Tk 47 to Tk 48 in grocery stores. Tk 50 are being kept somewhere.



The traders said. They say that the government has fixed the price of chicken. As a result, there is no opportunity to sell more than this. However, there is no fixed price for eggs. Prices are rising due to supply shortages.



Enamul, an egg seller at Karwan Bazar, said that the supply of eggs is very low due to rains across the country. Because of this, the price has been rising for three days.



Kalam, an egg seller in the same market, said, "The price of eggs goes up and down. Earlier I sold a dozen for Tk 130. Then there is Tk 135. Later it reduced again to Tk 130. Now the price of eggs is increasing. The market has increased by Tk 10 per dozen. It cannot be sold for less than Tk 140."

