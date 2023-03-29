Video
Home Front Page

RPO Amendment

Cabinet in principle approves proposal

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The cabinet has in principle approved a proposal, clearing the way to amend the Representation of People Order (RPO) (Amendment) Act, 2023 that governs the national parliament election.
The approval came at the regular cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon office.

"The proposed amendments will be finalised in next cabinet meeting," Secretary, Coordination and Reform Wing, Cabinet Division Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan told a press briefing at the Secretariat.

Alongside district based returning officer, constituency-based returning officer has been incorporated in the proposed amendment of the act, he added.

If the amendment proposal gets approval, the Election Commission can appoint a returning officer in each constituency, Mahmudul said adding one returning officer can be appointed for all constituencies under a district in the existing law.

The proposed draft of RPO act also suggested at least two years to seven years imprisonment for doing misbehave or misconduct with the media persons or election observers during the polls, he said.

In the draft law, the returning officers and polling officers were empowered for suspending polls in case of influencing the elections using muscle power. Same time, the polling officers were given authority not cancel the ballot papers where the presiding officers haven't given a signature or used their seals.


