Bank Company (Amend) Act 2023 approved

Bank Company (Amend-ment) Act 2023 has been approval by the cabinet with provision that a maximum three directors from a family could be in bank board.



The Cabinet Committee meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After the meeting, Mahmudul Hossain Khan, secretary of the Cabinet Department (Coordination and Reforms) said this in the briefing held at the secretariat.



He said, currently there can be four directors from one family. This has now been changed to a maximum of three.



He said banking activities are currently being conducted in Bangladesh based on the Bank Company Act 1991. Amendments were proposed to modernize and modernize it. There are a total of 34 concepts in the proposed law.



He said, here a definition of willful defaulters has been given. Action against them is mentioned.



The secretary of the cabinet department said that if any person or organization does not pay the loan, advance or investment or financial benefit or the interest imposed on it from the bank or financial institution despite being able to do so, it will be considered as a willful defaulter.



Besides, taking financial benefits from a bank company or financial institution with fraudulent or false information in the name of oneself or family members, it is also brought under the purview of willful default.



At the same time, the purpose for which the loan advance has been taken from the bank or financial institution, even if the purpose is not used, will be considered as a willful defaulter.



The secretary said that the list of willful defaulters will be provided to Bangladesh Bank by the concerned bank. Bangladesh Bank can impose restrictions on willful defaulters from going abroad.



Besides, it can impose ban on trade license issue and ban on company registration with Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Directorate of Joint Capital Companies and Firms.



He further said that a person or institution listed as a willful defaulter cannot become a director of any bank company or financial institution within five years after being exempted from the list.



The Secretary of the Cabinet Division (Coordination and Reforms) also said that if the director of a bank or financial institution is deemed to be a defaulter, Bangladesh Bank can declare his directorship vacant.



He said that if the defaulter fails to pay the amount owed to him within two months of giving the notice, a case can be filed in the Money Loan Court.



He also said that if any bank or financial institution does not send the list of defaulters, Bangladesh Bank can impose a fine of Tk 5 million or a maximum of Tk 10 million. Even then, if the violation continues, a fine of Tk100 thousands per day can be imposed.



Mahmudul Hossain Khan said, transactions with bank related persons, giving loans to bank company directors and their family members and taking collateral have been newly included. Anyone who is a member of the board of directors of the bank or his relative must take the loan with collateral or bond or security.



K0han said the clause has been added here so that Bangladesh Bank can conduct regular inspections of institutions or foundations financed by bank companies.



When asked this law will come into effect, he said, it has been approved by the cabinet on Tuesday. Now it will go to the parliament, if the law is passed there, then it will come into effect. However, there is scope for addition-subtraction. The committee will check and select.



