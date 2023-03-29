Rosatom to deliver N-fuel for Rooppur by air in Oct '23

The nuclear fuel for the country's first nuclear power plant Rooppur will arrive in Bangladesh on a Russian cargo aircraft in October 2023 to deliver fresh consignment of nuclear fuel.



"Russia's state-owned Rosatom will bear all the costs related to the fuel delivery," official said.



According to him, three ships carrying cargo for the under construction nuclear plant called the port of Mongla in January and February last. However, the Russian company is continuing supplying the manufacturing core to continue the work of this project and trying to send it to Bangladesh as per schedule.



The Russian State-owned, Rosatom, has taken the decision while Bangladesh and India refused docking permission to a Russian vessel, Sparta 3, amid western sanctions imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the official said.



"Bangladesh also joined the United States and European Union sanctions against Russian vessels and the Bangladesh Shipping Ministry has banned 69 Russian ships from calling at its ports, so they have decided to deliver nuclear fuel for the Rooppur nuclear power plant by air shipment," he added.



Meanwhile, a group of Rosatom experts recently visited Dhaka to see the situation on the ground and inspect the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) infrastructure and runway. They also inspected the roads from the airport to the RNPP construction site.



"They will submit their report soon," official said.



Earlier, Bangladesh had rejected a Russian proposal for discussion on the Russian product-laden vessels, which were banned by Bangladesh from entering Bangladesh ports following the suit of the US and EU sanctions.



Construction works are continuing at two power units with VVER-1200 reactors with a total power generation capacity of 2,400 MW.



In February last, the Petrozavodsk-based production facility of AEM Technologies, part of Rosatom, manufactured shut-off valves 116 pieces in total - for the piping of Unit 1 and Unit 2 nuclear islands.



