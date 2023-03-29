

8 Bangladeshis among 22 people killed in KSA bus crash



The accident took place on Monday in the southern province of Asir, bordering Yemen. It comes during the first week of Ramadan, a busy time for the Umrah pilgrimage, and just months before millions of Muslims are expected to make the annual Hajj pilgrimage.



An official of Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah told journalists that there were 47 passengers on board the bus who were going to Makkah to perform Umrah. Most of the passengers were Bangladesh nationals.



According to a message received at 8:00pm on Tuesday, as many as eight of 22 passengers were Bangladeshis. There is a possibility that the death toll might rise further.



Eighteen Bangladeshis, also injured in the accident, are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals. A team from the Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia went there.



At least 22 people, including 8 Bangladesh nationals have been killed after a bus carrying pilgrims hit a bridge, overturned and burst into flames in southwestern Saudi Arabia.The accident took place on Monday in the southern province of Asir, bordering Yemen. It comes during the first week of Ramadan, a busy time for the Umrah pilgrimage, and just months before millions of Muslims are expected to make the annual Hajj pilgrimage.An official of Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah told journalists that there were 47 passengers on board the bus who were going to Makkah to perform Umrah. Most of the passengers were Bangladesh nationals.According to a message received at 8:00pm on Tuesday, as many as eight of 22 passengers were Bangladeshis. There is a possibility that the death toll might rise further.Eighteen Bangladeshis, also injured in the accident, are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals. A team from the Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia went there.