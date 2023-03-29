3rd Bangabandhu Innovation Grant launched



Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG) is a shining example of a national honour for the entrepreneurs and startups. The biggest initiative "BIG" is being organised for the country's entrepreneurs since 2019 by the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division of the government.



In light of this, the third episode of Bangabandhu Innovation Grant 2023 has been launched on Tuesday at the BCC Auditorium of ICT Tower, Agargaon, Dhaka. State Minister, ICT Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present as the chief guest of the programme.



The minister urged the young innovators to tackle the economic crisis by providing technology-based solutions to the country's problems.



"Our youth is not short of talent, they need cooperation. We are providing that opportunity through the Bangabandhu Innovation Grant. He expressed hope that our young innovators will solve the problems not only of the country but also of the world," he added.



ICT Division Secretary, Md Shamsul Arefin said that we are ahead of the world in the number of young people. A country can move forward through youth. He said that entrepreneurs are going to create a platform or steps to take Bangladesh forward by getting the BIG grant.