Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:56 AM
Home Back Page

DU suspends 2 members of ‘Proloy Gang’

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Tuesday suspended its two students who belong to 'Proloy Gang' on the charges of involvement in misconduct, anti-disciplinary activities as well as tarnishing the image of the university.

Within a day of sending them to jail by a court, the university came with the decision, said a press release, issued by the Director of the Public Relations Office of the university.

The press release notified that DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman gave the approval for suspension of the students.

They are: Naimur Rahman Durjoy, a resident of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall and also a student of Anthropology Department and Sakib Ferdous, a resident of Sir AF Rahman Hall and also a student of Accounting and Information Systems Department.

They were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Monday for further inquiry over beating Zobair Ibn Humayun of Criminology Department.

The suspended students have been asked to submit a written response within seven working days of receiving the letter issued for them, as to why they should not be expelled from the university.

Zobair's mother Sadia Afroz Khan filed a case with Shahbagh police station on Sunday against 19 identified and 6 to 7 unknown persons.



