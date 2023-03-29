DU suspends 2 members of ‘Proloy Gang’

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Tuesday suspended its two students who belong to 'Proloy Gang' on the charges of involvement in misconduct, anti-disciplinary activities as well as tarnishing the image of the university.





Within a day of sending them to jail by a court, the university came with the decision, said a press release, issued by the Director of the Public Relations Office of the university.





The press release notified that DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman gave the approval for suspension of the students.





They are: Naimur Rahman Durjoy, a resident of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall and also a student of Anthropology Department and Sakib Ferdous, a resident of Sir AF Rahman Hall and also a student of Accounting and Information Systems Department.





They were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Monday for further inquiry over beating Zobair Ibn Humayun of Criminology Department.





The suspended students have been asked to submit a written response within seven working days of receiving the letter issued for them, as to why they should not be expelled from the university.





Zobair's mother Sadia Afroz Khan filed a case with Shahbagh police station on Sunday against 19 identified and 6 to 7 unknown persons.