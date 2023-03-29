IOC Regional meet kicks off in city

The 9th Inter-governmental Session of the IOC Regional Committee for the Central Indian Ocean (IOCINDIO-IX) kicked off in Dhaka on Tuesday to enhance technical and institutional capacities, and co-design ocean science solutions to critical challenges for sustainable development in the central Indian Ocean.







The three-day (March 28-30, 2023) conference will foster regional and international dialogue, partnerships and cooperation, ocean science-policy interface, advance ocean science development among the member states, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said while inaugurating the event through a video conferencing at the Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka.





"The senior governmental and Regional Officials' Forum will be working here together to the IOCINDIO with regard to its reinforcement and enhancement in view of its transformation into an IOC Sub-Commission for the central Indian Ocean," the Foreign Minister said.







Rear Admiral Md. Khurshed Alam (Retd), Secretary of the Maritime Affairs Unit (MAU), Ministry of Foreign Affairs presided over the session of IOCINDIO.





During the session, Member States will elect the Officers of the Committee, one Chairperson and two Vice-Chairpersons for the next 2-year inter-sessional period, April 2023-April 2025, Md Khurshed Alam said at the opening session of the 9th Intergovernmental Session of the IOC.







Current IOCINDIO Member States are Australia, Bangladesh, France, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Islamic Republic of Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.