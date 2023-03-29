Two women get life term for carrying 25,000 Yaba pills

Two women drug dealers were sentenced to life term imprisonment by a Dhaka court on Tuesday for carrying 25,000 contraband Yaba tablets.





Judge Tahsin Iftekhar of Dhaka's Seventh Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge court delivered the verdict on Tuesday. The convicted two women drug dealers are Rashida Begum, 39, Mousomi Begum, 25 of Damudda in Shariatpur district.





According to the case statement, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police drove to Shanir Akhra area under Jatrabari Police Station on August 17 in 2021 and arrested Rashida and Mousomi with 25,000 Yaba tablets.





In this regard DB Inspector Muraduzzaman filed a case with Jatrabari Police Station.