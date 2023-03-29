Video
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:56 AM
Home Back Page

BNP’s politics always goes against spirit of BD: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said since its birth, BNP has been ideologically doing such politics that goes against the core spirit of Bangladesh.

He said this in a statement issued to condemn and protest the comments of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Responding to the comments of Fakhrul that the ruling AL is the ghost of Pakistani occupation force, Quader said it is not only the best joke of the century but also an expression of their extreme hatred and anger against the political organisation - Awami League - formed by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which led the Liberation War in 1971.

 After they failed in waging movements, he said, BNP leaders are making such inconsistent statements and it seems that they have not only lost their conscience as political leaders but also lost their eyesight.

The AL general secretary said the AL's history is univocally linked with the history of the Bangalee nation and Bangladesh.

The undisputed leader of Bangalee nation, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, led the Bangalee nation through a united struggle and achieved the country's independence in exchange of the blood of three million martyrs and the loss of honour of two and a half million women, he said.

Quader said such indecent and audacious statements of Mirza Fakhrul not only despoiled the noble tradition of the AL but also dishonored the sacrifice of three million martyrs.

"At the same time, he (Fakhrul) has made his political stance clear before the entire nation and people. Mirza Fakhrul's audacious remarks have deeply hurt the sentiments of the entire nation. We condemn and protest the arrogant speech of Mirza Fakhrul," he said.

Under the AL's leadership, the road transport and bridges minister, said the country's people defeated Pakistani occupation force through a long historic struggle and the great liberation war.

 The constitution of independent Bangladesh was formulated under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said.    �BSS


