Train test run at Padma Bridge on Apr 4

A special train will experimentally run on the Padma Bridge on Apr 4.





The train will travel from Bhanga to Mawa end of the bridge, according to Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Director Afzal Hossain.





Following the opening of the bridge last year, authorities in January pushed the projected time to open rail tracks to September.









Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan is scheduled to ride the train through the Mawa-Bhanga section during the trial run.