Wednesday, 29 March, 2023
HR can’t exist sans democracy : Mosharraf

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, "Without democracy, human rights cannot exist in a country."

Speaking at a press conference organized by the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) at Jatiya Press Club he said, "In the last 14 years Awami League government destroyed health sector systematically.

They jeopardize the health care of the people of the country by patronizing their partisan, less meritorious people in the health sector. The government destroyed every sector of the country by exercising nepotism."

Marking the "Fifty-two years of independence and devastated health system" DAB organized the programme.

"Common people are not getting treatment in government hospitals," he added.

Mentioning that, "This type of government doesn't leave power voluntarily," he said, "It is necessary to create a mass upsurge to oust this government.

 A mass uprising becomes successful when all professional bodies and people come forward to participate in it."  The BNP leader observed that people have become united against the illegal government in Bangladesh.

Mosharraf said, "Those who have killed democracy, they will never be able to bring back it.  He hopes Mass upsurge will happen in the country soon.

The president of DAB, Prof Dr Harun Al Rashid, said that specialist treatment will be stopped within the next two to three months. Medicines price will increase. We have to free the people from this situation in any costs."

DAB Secretary General Abdus Salam said that, as a surgeon I cannot import instrument for treatment. Government does not permit me to open LC. If this situation last longer many patients will die without treatment.


