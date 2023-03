As the holy Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on April 22, the holiday of garment workers will start from April 20.





Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan, said this on Tuesday.





In a statement, he said workers will be given leave in phases and zone wise so that they can go home safely.





He requested the factory owners to give leave to workers 2-3 days before Eid if possible.