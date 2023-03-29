Bangabandhu Tunnel likely to open for traffic in May

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 28: The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, the first-ever under-river tunnel in South Asia, is expected to be opened for traffic in May.





"We have been trying hard to make the tunnel functional for public use with proper safety and security in May," Engineer Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project Director of the tunnel told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.





Earlier, it was scheduled to be opened in February. But due to delay in proper works of the tunnel, the date has been deferred to May.





Over 96.5 per cent of overall construction works of the tunnel has so far been completed, Harun said. He also confirmed that mechanical, electrical and civil works of the tunnel is going on and other related work is also at final stage.





At the same time the deadline for completion of the project has also been extended till December 2023.





As a result the total cost of the project has been enhanced to Tk 10,690 crore.





This is the second time the project plan has been revised. Of the additional cost, around Tk 25 crore will be required for new components of the toll plaza and Tk 109 crore for the service area.





When the project was undertaken in 2015, each dollar was around Tk 85 but now it is Tk 106, he said.





China Communication Construction Company deployed more than 800 workers to construct the tunnel, which connects the port city on the north end with Anwara upazila on the south.





At a depth of 18 to 31 metres under the Karnaphuli, the length of the main tunnel is 3.32km.





The length of each of its two tubes, having four lanes, is 2.45km. There will be a 5.35km connecting road at the western and eastern ends of the main tunnel and a 727m flyover at the Anwara end.





It will be used as an alternative route to Cox's Bazar, Teknaf and Matarbari and northern Chattogram, and play an important role in improving the Asian Highway Network, strengthening connectivity between Bangladesh and neighbouring countries.





The Karnafuli tunnel, which will cost approximately BDT 11 thousand crores, will connect Anwara Upazila on the other side of the Karnafuli River with Chittagong's main city.







The first and only underwater tunnel in Bangladesh is being implemented with joint funding of the governments of Bangladesh and China (G2G).







The project has been allocated BDT 5,913 crore by the Exim Bank of China while the Bangladesh government is funding the rest.







The tunnel is 9.3 km long, of which the underwater part is approximately 3.4 km. Vehicles will be transported through a four-lane tunnel constructed at a depth of 18 to 31 meters under the Karnafuli river.





Communication and transportation in Chattogram, the commercial centre of Bangladesh, will undergo a revolution as the tunnel will directly link Dhaka and Cox's Bazar. By reducing the distance between Dhaka and Chattogram, the tunnel will turn the southern portion of the port city into a business zone.







The both banks of Karnafuli river would be developed as "one city two towns", like China's Shanghai city, where the eastern and western parts are connected.







Shanghai, China's largest and most populous city, as well as the country's industrial and commercial centre, is divided by the Huangpu, a tributary of the Changjiang River that is linked by tunnels built into the river.







Similar to Shanghai, which today possesses the busiest and one of the largest seaports in the world. Chattogram city and Anwara Upazila are situated geographically across the Karnafuli River.

Meanwhile, the cost of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel has been hiked to Tk 315 crore more to adjust the increase of dollar value.