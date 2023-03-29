Seven lakh Yaba pills seized at St Martin’s Island

Bangladesh Coast Guard seized 7 lakh Yaba pills from the deep sea off the coast of St Martin's Island in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar on Tuesday.



Lt Commander Abdur Rahman, a media officer at the Bangladesh Coast Guard headquarters, said the operation was carried out in the Southeast Bay of Bengal, 1.5 nautical miles off the coast of St Martin's Island of Teknaf Upazila around 2:00am.



However, as the smugglers ran away, it was not possible to arrest anyone, said the Coast Guard official.



He said a Coast Guard team conducted an operation early Tuesday after reports of a large shipment of drugs smuggled from Myanmar through the Southeast Sea off the coast of St Martin's Island.



Lt Commander Abdur Rahman said that the legal process has been completed by handing over the rescued goods to Teknaf police station.

