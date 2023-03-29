Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Talk on domestic workers’ status

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

With the presence of different walk of people of the society a view exchange meeting on securing rights of women domestic workers in Bangladesh was held on Tuesday in the capital.

The meeting was held at YWCA hall room at Mohammadpur and it was organized under the Suniti project of Dushtha Shasthya Kendra (DSK).

The main objective of the event was to inform about the activities of the 'Suniti' project aimed at the development of domestic workers and to highlight the current status of domestic workers in the country among the present participants.

Farha Hadiya, Monitoring and Documentation Officer of Suniti Project, DSK explained the context and purpose of the programme in the auspicious start of the ceremony with the National Anthem. After that Rajashree Gayen, Project Manager of Suniti Project, DSK presented the main presentation of the project.

Dhaka North City Corporation Ward No-34 Councilor Sheikh Mohammad Hossain Khokon, Mohammadpur Police Station ASI Bappi Kumar Dey and Social Services Directorate representative Russell Ahmed Sajib were present in the event.

Besides, religious leaders, youth representatives, journalists, recruiters, NGO representatives and domestic workers were also present.

Councilor Khokon said everyone should be sensitive towards domestic workers. In addition to skills development training, he called for an emphasis on improving literacy among domestic workers.

ASI Bappi Kumar said if domestic workers are subjected to any torture, police will provide full assistance if they report the matter to the police station.

Domestic worker Lima Akhter said that after receiving training from the Suniti Project, she has become aware of her rights, identity and has learned how to maintain good relations with employers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 6 more hospitalised
Seven lakh Yaba pills seized at St Martin’s Island
Talk on domestic workers’ status
10yrs old girl remains untraced for 8 days in Ctg
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
2 get life term jail for raping child in Natore
First Covid death in 43 days
C-19: BD reports 7 more cases


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft