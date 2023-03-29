Talk on domestic workers’ status

With the presence of different walk of people of the society a view exchange meeting on securing rights of women domestic workers in Bangladesh was held on Tuesday in the capital.



The meeting was held at YWCA hall room at Mohammadpur and it was organized under the Suniti project of Dushtha Shasthya Kendra (DSK).



The main objective of the event was to inform about the activities of the 'Suniti' project aimed at the development of domestic workers and to highlight the current status of domestic workers in the country among the present participants.



Farha Hadiya, Monitoring and Documentation Officer of Suniti Project, DSK explained the context and purpose of the programme in the auspicious start of the ceremony with the National Anthem. After that Rajashree Gayen, Project Manager of Suniti Project, DSK presented the main presentation of the project.



Dhaka North City Corporation Ward No-34 Councilor Sheikh Mohammad Hossain Khokon, Mohammadpur Police Station ASI Bappi Kumar Dey and Social Services Directorate representative Russell Ahmed Sajib were present in the event.



Besides, religious leaders, youth representatives, journalists, recruiters, NGO representatives and domestic workers were also present.



Councilor Khokon said everyone should be sensitive towards domestic workers. In addition to skills development training, he called for an emphasis on improving literacy among domestic workers.



ASI Bappi Kumar said if domestic workers are subjected to any torture, police will provide full assistance if they report the matter to the police station.



Domestic worker Lima Akhter said that after receiving training from the Suniti Project, she has become aware of her rights, identity and has learned how to maintain good relations with employers.



