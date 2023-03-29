10yrs old girl remains untraced for 8 days in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 28: Police could not trace the whereabouts of a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted in Chattogram's Pahartali area eight days ago.



Abida Sultana Ayoni was abducted while she was going to school on March 21, said her family.



Bibi Fatema, mother of the girl, lodged a complaint in Chattogram Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 on Tuesday afternoon.



Judge Sharmin Jahan directed the officer-in-charge of Pahartali police station to accept the case after hearing the statement of the plaintiff.



According to the case statement, the 4th grader was going to school on that day. When she reached Kazir Dighi's Sagarika Road area, local vegetable seller Rubel lured her to give kittens and abducted her which was caught in a CCTV footage. Since then the girl remained untraced.



"When we went to file a case at the Pahartali police station, police denied to accept the case and advised us to go to the court," said Fatema.



The child's mother also complained that police arrested accused Rubel and released him after questioning. Since the abduction, accused Rubel has been staying in the area after shaving his beard and changing his attire, she said. UNB



