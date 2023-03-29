Video
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023
City News

49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka, Mar 28 (UNB)-Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 49 people from different areas in the capital in the 24 hours until 6 am on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in selling and consuming drugs.

Sources at the police headquarters said police from different police stations and members of Detective Branch (DB) of police carried out the anti-narcotics drives and arrested them.

They seized 5,539 Yaba pills, 19.210 kg hemp and 96.2 grams heroin from their possessions.

A total of 39 cases were filed in this connection under the Narcotics Control Act.     UNB


