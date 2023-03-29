2 get life term jail for raping child in Natore

NATORE, Mar 28: A court here on Tuesday sentenced two people to life term imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Natore's Baraigram upazila in 2016. The lifers are Sohag, 29, and Sagor, 27, of Dhulia village of the upazila. The court also sentenced another accused, Roni, to 10 years of detention under the Children's Act.



Natore Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict in the presence of the convicts.



The convicts were fined Tk 20,000 each and ordered to give it to the victim. UNB



