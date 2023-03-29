Video
First Covid death in 43 days

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Bangladesh has recorded its first death from Covid-19 in 43 days, taking the total death toll from the disease to 29,446.

The overall tally of infections rose to 2,038,014 as six new cases of the disease were recorded over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 1,628 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.37 per cent.

The Dhaka Division logged all six cases and the lone death. Another 20 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,821.    bdnews24.com


