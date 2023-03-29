Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Safe drinking water for safer life

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Dear Sir

The southwestern coastal region of Bangladesh is in dire need of drinking water and water for agricultural and household purposes. People in those districts have been exposed to different types of water security risks, particularly groundwater laced with salinity and toxins, which is not suitable for human consumption. This is especially distressing for local women and children who face several serious health issues, like diarrhea and eye and skin infections, from the unsuitable water.

To solve this water crisis, various local and international Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) are assisting regions in Bangladesh to install and operate clean water technologies. One of the existing technologies for water purification is the Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology.

The Government of Bangladesh, in association with NGOs, private sectors and water professionals, should scale-up the potential for new technologies. As a result, the Bangladeshi government should take the required steps to increase water security by putting in community-based RO plants, to ensure sustainable clean and potable water withdrawals and supplies in order to manage clean water scarcity and significantly reduce the number of people affected by it.

Tasnim Lamisa
Research Assistant



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Safe drinking water for safer life
Implement recommendations for safer level crossings
Dhaka traffic turning worse by the hour
Ensure safe drinking water for all
Government’s role in chicken market reassuring
Time to put an end to child labour
Our message on Independence Day
Alarming rise in cybercrimes


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft