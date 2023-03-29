Implement recommendations for safer level crossings

The recommendations that came up in a government survey for improving safety measures of country's 2,000 level crossings should be promptly addressed. Hourly implementation of these recommendations, we believe, will drastically reduce accidents and fatalities at level crossings.



However, the other recommendations in the survey, jointly conducted by Bangladesh Railway-BR and Local Government Engineering Department- LGED last year also included overpasses and underpasses at 47 level crossings. The survey methodology introduced an automated system at 194 unmanned crossings, setting up gate barriers, putting in place electricity and telephone lines by recruiting 5,772 people. The survey is reported to have been handed over to BR headquarters last month.



While we are filled with fresh hopes with these lofty recommendations, we cannot but equally cast our doubts when it comes on implementing these recommendations.



Our scepticism is not unwarranted under the reality where recommendation underscored earlier by probe committees following every rail accident had fallen on deaf ears?



Unmanned level crossing is one of the major causes of perennial road accidents in Bangladesh. Hardly a day passes without major or minor crashes in these unprotected crossings. And the fatality rate is on a regular rise as learnt from statistics of Road Safety Foundation, appeared in the report. Such rail crossings have already thrown up 37 lives in the year so far.



Urgent repairing of country's rail crossings is an issue, long overdue. We often come across media reports, how in different level crossings only a sign board is hung up either with a bamboo pole or tree asking passers-by and vehicles to cross the rail lines on their own responsibility. What can be a bigger example of irresponsibility and indifference shown to public safety?



When government high-ups spare no chance to brag about country's development, and when other countries are developing super-sonic railway system- the fact that we cannot ensure at least safe rail crossings, goes in sharp contrast to the claims on development achievements.



While we suggest for immediate implementation of the recommendations, we also demand the rail authority concerned to bring all incompetent rail staffs responsible behind the mushrooming of unauthorised rail crossings across the country.



All government ministries and departments should gird up to their loins to fast-track the implementation of the recommendations, taking into concern that movements of both trains and vehicles will only increase in the future. At the same time policy makers have to consider the road width and its elevation for easy transit. We also believe, coordination between the rail and road authorities is equally essential to restore order in the many messy crossings around the country.



