Role of NGOs in our national development

Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) activities began in developed and developing countries after World War II. NGO activities developed mainly in the socio-economic context of third-world developing countries. Moreover, when the government agencies failed to improve the country's socio-economic system, the private organisations' activities were started along with the government agencies at the initiative of the donor countries and some local individuals.



The role of these NGOs in the rural development of an agricultural country like Bangladesh is undeniable. They have engaged themselves in various developmental activities at the grass root level of the country. The number of local and foreign NGOs in Bangladesh worked a lot of development work after the independence of Bangladesh. A few of their activities are presented in this short write-up.



Bangladesh is an agricultural country. Most of the poor rural population is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture. If agriculture is developed, poverty will be reduced to some extent. Various NGOs are providing agricultural loans to poor people for agricultural development. In this, agricultural production is increasing, and poverty alleviation is progressing.



NGOs in the country provide loans to poor people for small-scale and cottage industries. Small and cottage industrialisation is eradicating poverty and achieving rural development.



Human development, human dignity, the development of individuality and creativity, and social and state power structures, exploitation and domination through the support of analytical knowledge of human self-discovery effectively initiate appropriate action. The efforts of NGOs to teach practical and political thinking in properly analysing society and problems against old superstitious and anti-life views are noteworthy.



Various NGOs have emphasised capital formation. Due to a lack of capital, the poor people of the village cannot work in agriculture, industry, small trade etc. NGOs provide capital to poor people for agriculture, industry, business, and marketing. As a result, poor people can eliminate poverty by investing money.



One of the causes of our poverty is unemployment. NGOs provide loan assistance to reduce unemployment, generate employment, and increase income. Loan support activities of NGOs are irrigation projects for the landless, fish farming in canals and ponds, fishing in coastal areas, weaving industry, distribution of agricultural implements to the landless farmers etc. Besides, hundreds of women are leading in poverty alleviation by providing cattle, and poultry vaccination and treatment, tree nursery, education, and loans to men.



Half of the population of Bangladesh is women. Therefore, poverty cannot be eradicated from the country without improving the status of women. To reduce poverty, NGOs promote women's education and provide employment opportunities in poultry farming, cattle and goat rearing, sericulture projects, beekeeping, rice threshing, puffed-rice making, cottage industries, and handicrafts such as bamboo, cane, clay and woodwork etc.



NGOs have been spreading education with the aim of poverty alleviation in the country. To eradicate poverty, ignorance and illiteracy must first be eliminated. In expanding the education system, NGOs are playing a rural role by building schools and houses and distributing books, notebooks, and pens among students. Apart from this, NGOs have introduced higher education, loan and scholarship schemes for developing education. Besides, NGOs have elderly education programs through which the elderly are given the light of education.



NGOs are planting many trees in the wilderness through plantation programs. Through the implementation of this program, they are playing a vital role in protecting the balance of the country's environment and implementing the government's national plan. In natural disasters, NGOs come forward with all their resources for relief and rehabilitation. In addition, the construction of Cyclone Centres in flood, disaster and coastal areas has assured temporary shelter for the homeless.



Due to ignorance and illiteracy, the people of our country believe in various superstitions. They are unaware of the latent talents and abilities within them. NGOs undertake various activities to create awareness among such backward communities. As a result, the spirit of self-reliance is created among the people. They come forward to improve the socio-economic conditions.



Millions of our country's educated, semi-educated and uneducated youth are suffering from the curse of unemployment due to lack of employment. NGOs play a role in helping these unemployed youth become self-reliant workers by providing technical education, training and capital.



Health is the key to development. For this purpose, NGOs are playing a unique role in expanding and developing health services. Several NGOs play an essential role in health services by implementing programs such as family planning, leprosy treatment, child and mother care services, expanded immunisation programs, nutrition education and primary health care, free medicine distribution etc.



Economic development cannot be expected without the infrastructural development of the country. NGOs have come forward in development works like constructing and renovating roads, pool-culverts, dams, bridges, education, health, water supply etc. These are infrastructural activities of NGOs. As a result of development, agriculture, industry, trade, and the overall economy are undergoing massive changes.



The need or contribution of NGOs for the development of an underdeveloped country like Bangladesh is undeniable. However, we should remember that NGOs alone can do all the development work of a nation. Since the Independence of Bangladesh, NGOs have done many development activities in Bangladesh. Thus, we should recognise their activities and show appropriate honour to NGOs and NGO workers.



The writer is a researcher and development worker