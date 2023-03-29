

Why little is being done to save our rivers?



According to the latest study conducted early this month by the River and Delta Research Centre (RDRC), a leading entity dealing with water resources and sustainable development, at least 500 rivers and tributaries have already disappeared from the atlas of Bangladesh since its independence in 1971. It has also found that almost all the rivers in the country are being polluted at an alarming rate.



RDRC has conducted a year-long survey on 56 rivers and found all of them polluted above the danger level with three rivers-Labandah at Gazipur, Haridoha at Narsingdi and Sutang at Habiganj-extremely polluted. Alkalinity of these three rivers is much lower than neutral level of seven. And dissolved oxygen (DO) is also much lower with Labandah having an amount of DO at 0.21, Haridoha at 0.6 and Sutang at 0.4 though the availability of oxygen to living aquatic organisms in the rivers should be between 4.5 and 4.8.



Among the most three polluted rivers, Haridoha has become a gutter and other two have been transformed into narrow canals. Unbridled encroachments and pollution from the chemical disposals from factories and human waste from cities and municipalities are to blame for dying condition of these rivers.



There have been conflicting figures about the number of rivers in Bangladesh. According to Bangladesh Water Development Board about 230 rivers currently flow in Bangladesh. But from other estimates, there are between 700 and 800 rivers in the country. The numbers also differ because the same rivers may change names in different regions and through the history. Out of these rivers, over 54 flow directly from India and 3 from Myanmar.



Not too long ago, the main way of transportations of Bangladesh was waterways. The major cities of this country are situated on the banks of rivers. But, sadly, some of the rivers have already been declared dead. Garbage dumping, chemical disposals, plastics pollution and land grabbing on river banks are some of the major problems defiling the rivers. Due to encroachments, the width of the rivers is decreasing and due to excessive garbage being dumped into the rivers, the rivers' bottom is filled with garbage. As a result, the river is losing its navigability and fish and other marine living things are also dying.



Even six main rivers surrounding Dhaka have been highly polluted by industrial and other waste. Factories dealing with medicines, readymade garments, dyeing, cement and other products have been discharging waste into the Buriganga, Shitalakshya, Turag, Dhaleshwari and Balu rivers for many years under the very nose of the authority. According to official records of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), around 350,000 kilograms (350 metric tons) of toxic waste is dumped into rivers every day from about 7,000 industries and other residential areas in greater Dhaka and adjacent areas.



Internationally, a river is defined as a large natural stream of water emptying into an ocean. Although it's difficult to determine the exact number of rivers in the world, there are around 165 major rivers as per some estimates. These waterways are long and wide and contain large volumes of flowing water. Seventy-six rivers are found over 1,000 miles long.



Some of the world's longest rivers are Nile (4,135 miles long), Amazon (3,980 miles long), Yangtze (3,917 miles long), Mississippi (3,902 miles long), Yenisei (3,445 miles long) and Yellow (3,398 miles long). Besides these long rivers, there are thousands of small rivers and streams.



Many rivers in the world are polluted dangerously. There are three major reasons of river pollution--industry, agriculture and domestic. Industries and cities have historically been located along rivers because the rivers provide transportation and have traditionally been a convenient place to discharge waste. Agricultural activities have tended to be concentrated near rivers, because river floodplains are exceptionally fertile due to many nutrients that are deposited in the soil when the rivers overflow.



Farmers use fertilizers and pesticides on their crops so that they grow better. But these fertilizers and pesticides can be washed through the soil by rain, to end up in rivers. If large amounts of fertilizers or farm waste drain into a river the concentration of nitrate and phosphate in the water increases considerably. Algae use these substances to grow and multiply rapidly turning the water green. This massive growth of algae leads to pollution.



Chemical waste products from industrial processes are discharged into rivers. Examples of such pollutants include cyanide, zinc, lead, copper, cadmium and mercury. These substances may enter the water in such high concentrations that fish and other animals are killed immediately. Sometimes the pollutants enter the food chains.



Plastics are another major source of river pollution. Land-based plastic waste carried to the sea through rivers is considered a main source of marine pollution. Rivers are now turning into plastic reservoirs. Plastics enter the environment through various pathways including improper disposal, direct dumping, leaking from industry, sewage discharge and river systems that play a major role in transporting land-based plastics waste into the oceans.



With the High Court declaring the rivers a living entity and our constitution describing them as public property, the time has come for all of us to protect our rivers from being polluted and encroached further in order to save ourselves. Otherwise, with drying up rivers we all will be at risk of dying.



The writer is a senior journalist



