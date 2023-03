KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Mar 28: A fugitive convict has been arrested from Kamalganj Upazila of the district early Sunday.



The arrested is Alauddin, 34, a resident of Saitula Village in Sreemangal.



Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a drive in Longurpar Village at around 2am, and arrested Alauddin, who accused in many cases and also the convict of an attempt to murder case.