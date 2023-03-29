Six ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

Six people including a couple have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Sherpur, Sylhet, Natore, Pirojpur and Sunamganj recently.



SHERPUR: An elderly man and his wife reportedly committed suicide in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased were identified as Samsul Haque, 75, resident of Chaksahabdi Fakirganj village under Balai Char union of the upazila, and his wife Saira Begum, 70.



According to police, the couple committed suicide by drinking pesticide at their home in the morning due to a family dispute.



Later, being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent these to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the matter.



SYLHET: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from Bhatalia area in the district city on Monday night.



The deceased was identified as Shaheen Ahmed, 33, son of late Hiran Mia, a resident of Bhatalia area in the city.



Police said the family members spotted the young man hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in the evening and informed police station.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.



Sylhet Kotwali PS OC Mohammad Ali Mahmud confirmed the matter.



GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself coming on Facebook live in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district early Monday.



Deceased Ranju Ahmed, 15, was a tenth grader student of Kachikata School and College and a resident of Kachikata area under Mashinda Union in the upazila.



It was learnt that the teenage boy gave some posts on his timeline at around 12 am. At around 1 am, he went to facebook live and committed suicide by hanging himself.



Later on, the deceased's family members broke open the door of his room and recovered the body.



Gurudaspur PS OC Abdul Matin said being informed, police visited the scene and an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The deceased was identified as Raqib Hawlader, 20, son of Md Shamim Hawlader, a resident of Vhar Khali Village in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Raqib came to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Ward No. 6 Rajpasha Village of the upazila in the afternoon. However, he hanged himself from the branch of a mango tree near the house at night.



Locals said Raqib had been frustrated as his wife divorced him recently.



Being informed, police recovered the body on Sunday noon and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



An unnatural death case was filed with Bhandaria PS in this regard.



Sub-Inspector of the PS Md Aiyub confirmed the incident.



SUNAMGANJ: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Madhyanagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



Deceased Samia Akter, 14, was the daughter of Shajahan Mia, a resident of Bongshikunda Village in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at Bongshikunda Momin High School.



According to local sources, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a branch of a tree in a bush next to the house out of huff with her mother.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



Later on, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.



Madhyanagar PS OC Md Jahidul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



