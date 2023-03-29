Video
Home Countryside

Diarrhoea breaks out in southern region

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Mar 28: The absence of rain is likely to deteriorate further the on-going diarrhoea menace in southern (S) region of the country.

Due to drought-like situation, over 10,000 people became affected by diarrhoea in the last two months (Jan-Feb). In 28 days of February, about 5,000 diarrhoea patients underwent treatment in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, in four other district hospitals, and in 42 upazila health complexes. The remaining ones received treatment in January.

Besides, more than double patients took treatment in personal chambers of doctors and in private clinics.

According to experts, the diarrhoea outbreak prevailed for the last whole year in the region. This year it is also prevailing in an unabated manner. The Department of Health (DoH) cannot provide any specific speculation when it will go off.

In this situation, Divisional Director of DoH Dr Humayun Shahin Khan advised eating balanced food, drinking pure water, and avoiding stale and adulterated food.

In the last year, about 70,000 diarrhoea patients received treatment in government hospitals of the region. Since the last year to date, no fatality of diarrhoea was reported. But in 2021, 72,000 diarrhoea patients received treatment in government hospitals of six districts in the region amid Covid-19 pandemic. The diarrhoeal death toll was about 75.

At present, 180-200 diarrhoea patients go to government hospitals daily to undergo treatment.

Comparatively, Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola, and Pirojpur are facing worse condition. In the last two months, about 3,000 diarrhoea patients received treatment in Bhola government hospitals, 2,000 in Barishal, 1,900 in Patuakhali, and 1,500 in Pirojpur.

Numerous infections are reported in Barguna and Jhalakathi every day.
 
As the rain is remaining at the zero level, diarrhoea and other diseases are likely to appear more risky than improving. It was warned by experts.

DoH sources said, there are adequate stocks of diarrhoea medicines including saline in government hospitals. The medicinal stocks included about 45,000 bags of 1000cc saline and 25,000 bags of 500cc saline.


