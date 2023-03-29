Video
Home Countryside

Potato harvesting in Rajshahi going on in full swing

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 28: Potato harvesting has begun full swing in the district.

Along with big commercial growers, marginal growers have also started lifting potatoes from their small fields.

According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension-Rajshahi, this season, 36,615 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under potato in Rajshahi against last year's 38,543 ha.

Potato is one of the cash crops in the region. So, farmers are used to cultivate potato after lifting paddy. But in the last two years, farmers counted loss in the potato cultivation due to lower market price.

To coup their losses, farmers have enhanced their potato farming lands this season expecting fair price.

But marginal farmers could not cultivate potato so largely because of higher farming cost. Potato farming was mostly made by commercial growers or traders taking land lease from farmers.

The commercial cultivation of potato has also increased in the Barind region.

Rahman Biswas, a potato farmer of Mugachi Union under Mohanpur Upazila, said, he has been cultivating potato commercially for about 15 years. This year, he cultivated potato on 50 bighas. He is expecting  a production of 4 tonnes.  He has made his potato-farming at Tk 30,000-35,000.

Tojam Sheikh, grower of Tanore Upazila, said, although potato is a cash crop, the government never paid any attention to the price; so, farmers are not getting fair price; if the government fixes advance price, marginal growers will get fair price.



