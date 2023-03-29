Four drown in Khulna, Tangail, Bandarban

Four people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Khulna, Tangail and Bandarban, on Sunday.



PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: A minor child drowned in a roadside ditch in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Abdullah Gazi, 3, son of Arshad Gazi, a resident of Kopilmunir Birashi Village in the upazila.



According to locals and family members of the deceased, the child slipped into a roadside ditch when he was returning home from his aunt's house in the afternoon. He died on the spot.



Later on, his body was recovered from the ditch.



Officer-in-Charge of Paikgachha Police Station (PS) Ziaur Rahman confirmed the incident.



TANGAIL: Two cousin brothers drowned in the Jamuna River in Bhuapur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.



The incident took place in the river in Khanurbari area of the upazila at around 12 pm.



The deceased were identified as Sujay Paul, 15, son of Subhas Paul, and his cousin Likhan Paul, 12, son of Ranjit Paul. Both of them were residents of Kostapara Village in the upazila.



According to local sources, Likhan along with his elder brother Sujay went down to the river to take bath but they both drowned in the river.



Locals rescued them and rushed to Bhuapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Medical Officer of emergency department of the Upazila Health Complex Dr Sumaiya Jannat confirmed the matter.



LAMA, BANDARBAN: A minor child drowned in a river in Lama Upazila of the district on Sunday.



Deceased Md Wazed was the son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Matiatoli area in the upazila.



Liton, cousin of the deceased, said Wazed went to take a bath in the Matamuhuri River at around 11 am. He drowned in the river at one stage of taking bath as he did not know how to swim.

Later on, locals recovered his body from the river at around 2 pm.



Lama PS Inspector Khandaker Tobidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the body was sent to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



