Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four drown in Khulna, Tangail, Bandarban

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Four people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Khulna, Tangail and Bandarban, on Sunday.

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: A minor child drowned in a roadside ditch in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Gazi, 3, son of Arshad Gazi, a resident of Kopilmunir Birashi Village in the upazila.

According to locals and family members of the deceased, the child slipped into a roadside ditch when he was returning home from his aunt's house in the afternoon. He died on the spot.

Later on, his body was recovered from the ditch.  

Officer-in-Charge of Paikgachha Police Station (PS) Ziaur Rahman confirmed the incident.

TANGAIL: Two cousin brothers drowned in the Jamuna River in Bhuapur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The incident took place in the river in Khanurbari area of the upazila at around 12 pm.

The deceased were identified as Sujay Paul, 15, son of Subhas Paul, and his cousin Likhan Paul, 12, son of Ranjit Paul. Both of them were residents of Kostapara Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Likhan along with his elder brother Sujay went down to the river to take bath but they both drowned in the river.

Locals rescued them and rushed to Bhuapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Medical Officer of emergency department of the Upazila Health Complex Dr Sumaiya Jannat confirmed the matter.

LAMA, BANDARBAN: A minor child drowned in a river in Lama Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Md Wazed was the son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Matiatoli area in the upazila.

Liton, cousin of the deceased, said Wazed went to take a bath in the Matamuhuri River at around 11 am. He drowned in the river at one stage of taking bath as he did not know how to swim.
Later on, locals recovered his body from the river at around 2 pm.

Lama PS Inspector Khandaker Tobidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the body was sent to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fugitive convict held at Kamalganj
Six ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
Diarrhoea breaks out in southern region
Potato harvesting in Rajshahi going on in full swing
Four drown in Khulna, Tangail, Bandarban
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Four people get life term in three districts
32 UZs in Rajshahi Div declared free of homeless people


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft