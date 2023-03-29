Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Two people have died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Bogura, in two days.



BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A housewife has died as a date tree fell on her in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as China Akhter, 35, wife of Nurul Islam, a resident of Gobudia Village under Mallickbari Union in the upazila.



Police sources said China was cooking on the house yard in the morning. At that time, a date tree fell on her all of a sudden, which left her dead on the spot.



Officer-in-Charge of Bhaluka Model Police Station Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



BOGURA: A man was killed and four others including two children were injured when a boundary wall collapsed on them at a madrasa in Chakfarid area under Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Ainul Haque, 55, a night guard of Jamil Madrasa. He was the son of Manser Ali of Charnandia Village under Sadar Upazila in Sirajganj.



The injured are: Mukta Banu, 35, wife of Anisul Islam of Matidali area in Sadar Upazila; two students Md Hashim, 12, son of Hasan Talukder of Bhabaniganj in Sadar Upazila, and Meftahul Islam, son of Minhazul Islam of Kahalu Upazila; and van-puller Shukur Ali, 48.



Banani Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Tarequl Islam said a team of firefighters rescued the injured and rushed them to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College.



Locals said the boundary wall had been tilting outward for several months before the accident.



Legal action will be taken in accordance with the deceased's family, police said.



