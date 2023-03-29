Four people get life term in three districts

Four people have been sentenced life-term imprisonment in separate cases in three districts- Natore, Munsiganj, Khulna in two days.



NATORE: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two people to life-term imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Baraigram Upazila in the district in 2016.



The convicts are Sohag, 29, and Sagor, 27; both are residents of Dhulia Village in the upazila.



The court also sentenced another accused, Roni, to 10-year detention under the Children's Act.



Natore Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict in the presence of the convicts.



The convicts were fined Tk 20,000 each and ordered to give it to the victim.



According to the case statement, public prosecutor Anisur Rahman said that on the night of April 10, 2016, the accused picked up the 10-year-old girl from a fair (Jalsa Mela) held in Dhulia Village of Baraigram Upazila and took her to a beel where they molested her.



Later on, a case was filed following a complaint filed by the victim's mother.



MUNSIGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a woman to life-term imprisonment for killing his husband in the town in 2015.



At the same time, the court fined the convict Tk 50,000 or, in default, she will have to stay one year more in prison, said Public Prosecutor (PP) Abdul Matin.



District and Sessions Judge Kazi Abdul Hannan handed down the verdict to Nila Akhter, 32, hailed from Mathpara area in the town.



According to the prosecution story, in brief, Nila Akhter strangled her husband Nazir Hossain, 45, to death over a family feud on June 20 in 2015.



Following the murder, victim's brother filed a case with Munshiganj Sadar Police Station (PS).



Testifying witnesses and evidences, the court gave the order in presence of Nila.



KHULNA: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a drug peddler to life-term imprisonment for killing a youth in the city in 2010.



Additional Metropolitans and Sessions Judge SM Ashikur Rahman pronounced the verdict in absence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Rony Chowdhury Babu alias 'Grenade Babu'. He was also fined Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in rigorous imprisonment.



The court also acquitted eight more accused as the charges brought against them could not be proven.

Public Prosecutor of the court Kazi Sabbir Ahmed confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Babu called Zahangir Hossain Kochi, son of Elias Hossain of Tank Road in the city, over mobile phone on June 10, 2010.



As Kochi reached beside 'Razia Monjil,' on Shamsur Rahman Road in the evening, Babu hacked him indiscriminately.



Later on, Babu fled away.



Locals rushed injured Kochi to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



On June 11, 2010, Kochi's father filed a case against six known and some unidentified persons with Khulna Sadar PS in this connection.



Babu confessed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court that he killed Kochi centring money distribution of drug trading, after he arrested on November 2, 2010.



Investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector of Detective Branch of Police Amirul Islam pressed the charge-sheet against nine people including Babu to the CMM court.



