Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

32 UZs in Rajshahi Div declared free of homeless people

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 28: A total of 32 upazilas of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Joypurhat districts under the division are declared free of landless and homeless people.  

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated house-distribution along with land to destitute families across the country under the Ashryan Project-2 at 10 am on Wednesday.

GSM Zafarullah, divisional commissioner, at a press briefing  organized in the conference room of Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner's office on Monday, said, the total number of landless and homeless families in  Rajshahi Division 'A' is 31,930; already 21,761 families have been rehabilitated in first, second and third phases; in the fourth phase, 8, 314 houses have been allotted in the        division.

Out of these, 1,451 houses have been allocated in Rajshahi, 230 ones in Chapainawabganj, 1,492 in Naogaon, 1,289 in Natore, 1,518 in Pabna, 783 in Sirajganj, 1,412 in Bogra, and 139 in Joypurhat.
 
In the fourth phase, the landless and homeless-free districts under category 'A' are Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, and Joypurhat; and upazilas are: Paba, Godagari, Tanore, Durgapur, Puthia and Bagmara in Rajshahi District Sadar, and Gomstapur, Bholahat and Nachol in  Chapainawabganj District Sadar, Akkelpur, Kalai and Khetlal upazilas in Joypurhat District.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fugitive convict held at Kamalganj
Six ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
Diarrhoea breaks out in southern region
Potato harvesting in Rajshahi going on in full swing
Four drown in Khulna, Tangail, Bandarban
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Four people get life term in three districts
32 UZs in Rajshahi Div declared free of homeless people


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft