32 UZs in Rajshahi Div declared free of homeless people

RAJSHAHI, Mar 28: A total of 32 upazilas of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Joypurhat districts under the division are declared free of landless and homeless people.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated house-distribution along with land to destitute families across the country under the Ashryan Project-2 at 10 am on Wednesday.



GSM Zafarullah, divisional commissioner, at a press briefing organized in the conference room of Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner's office on Monday, said, the total number of landless and homeless families in Rajshahi Division 'A' is 31,930; already 21,761 families have been rehabilitated in first, second and third phases; in the fourth phase, 8, 314 houses have been allotted in the division.



Out of these, 1,451 houses have been allocated in Rajshahi, 230 ones in Chapainawabganj, 1,492 in Naogaon, 1,289 in Natore, 1,518 in Pabna, 783 in Sirajganj, 1,412 in Bogra, and 139 in Joypurhat.



In the fourth phase, the landless and homeless-free districts under category 'A' are Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, and Joypurhat; and upazilas are: Paba, Godagari, Tanore, Durgapur, Puthia and Bagmara in Rajshahi District Sadar, and Gomstapur, Bholahat and Nachol in Chapainawabganj District Sadar, Akkelpur, Kalai and Khetlal upazilas in Joypurhat District.



