Payra Sea Port ready to receive mother vessels

PATUAKHALI, Mar 28: Payra Port, country's third sea port, started its new journey with a 10.5-metre deep channel on Sunday.



On the occasion of the Independence Day, the port has been handed over to the Payra Port Authority (PPA) by Belgium-based dredging company Jan De Nul.



According to the PPA sources, the capital dredging of Rabnabad Channel has been successful. PPA chairman said, mother vessels can reach the jetty directly.



On Sunday at a press conference held in the conference room of the PPA, Chairman Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmed said, the country's largest dredging project "Rabnabad Channel Capital Dredging & Maintenance Dredging" has been completed successfully at the cost of about Tk 6,000 crore. After the dredging, the depth of the channel has been 10.5 metre, the deepest in the country, he added.



He further said, from right now, panama-sized big mother vessels can easily enter the port; it will assist in enhancing import-export by manifolds, which will make a significant contribution to the country's economy.



This month a total of seven foreign ships will arrive, he told the press conference, adding that the biggest ship in the history of Bangladesh with 50,000 tonne goods will make its direct anchoring at the port in the first week of the next month.



The first jetty of the port will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister early next month.



To develop the port, 6,500 acres of land have been acquired. As part of partial activities, Tk 800 crore was realised as revenue in the last year, he informed the journalists.



He further said, the revenue earning will go up by 100 times with the opening of the first terminal.



Not only dredging, marking has been made proportionally in the inner and outer bars along with buoy lights, the PPA chairman maintained, adding that a total of 15 vessels could be kept at the inner bar, with loading-unloading facilities.



This is the nearest port from any corner of the country.



Payra Port will be the smart port of Smart Bangladesh of the future Bangladesh, and at the same time, goods can be reached to entire country by river, road and railway, the PPA chairman maintained.



