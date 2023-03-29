Boral River turned into canal at Bagha



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Mar 28: The Boral River in Bagha Upazila of the district has been turned into a canal after being filled gradually by growing silt.With unabated bed-raising with sediment, banks of the river have been narrowed; on its raised slopes, different installations have been raised. Its chars are occupied by land grabbers.The Boral River originating from Charghat in Rajshahi is called the branch of the Padma River. Flowing through Bagha and Charghat upazilas of Rajshahi, and Natore's Bagatipara and Baraigram upazilas, Pabna's Chatmohor and Bhangura upazilas, and Faridpur Sadar Upazila, the river has met with Hurasagor River via Baghabari, and then it has fallen into the Jamuna River at Kalia.Arani Bazar, Roastompur Pashurhaat, Panka Bazar, Jamnagor Bazar, Bashbaria Bazar, Tomaltala Bazar, Bagatipara Thana, Dayarampur Cantonment and other installations have been raised on both banks for communication facilities.In order to free its banking upazilas, a dam was raised by Water Development Board at Charghat mouth in 1981-82 financial year, stopping its normal flow.Kalim Uddin, farmer of Arani Gochor Village, said, due to the installation of sluice gates at different points of the Boral River and raising the dam, the river has been turned into a shrinking canal; farmers are farming crops on its dry bed; and business establishments along the river banks are set to lose their tradition. These can be re-reactivated if the river is re-dredged by the government.Bagha Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan confirmed the dying condition of the river. He said, due to the drying in this dry season, the crop land irrigation along its banks is hampered. He feels the necessity of dredging it quickly.