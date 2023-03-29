Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Boral River turned into canal at Bagha

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

Boral River turned into canal at Bagha

Boral River turned into canal at Bagha

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Mar 28: The Boral River in Bagha Upazila of the district has been turned into a canal after being filled gradually by growing silt.

With unabated bed-raising with sediment, banks of the river have been narrowed; on its raised slopes, different installations have been raised. Its chars are occupied by land grabbers.

The Boral River originating from Charghat in Rajshahi is called the branch of the Padma River. Flowing through Bagha and Charghat upazilas of Rajshahi, and Natore's Bagatipara and Baraigram upazilas, Pabna's Chatmohor and Bhangura upazilas, and Faridpur Sadar Upazila, the river has met with Hurasagor River via Baghabari, and then it has fallen into the Jamuna River at Kalia.

Arani Bazar, Roastompur Pashurhaat, Panka Bazar, Jamnagor Bazar, Bashbaria Bazar, Tomaltala Bazar, Bagatipara Thana, Dayarampur Cantonment and other installations have been raised on both banks for communication facilities.

In order to free its banking upazilas, a dam was raised by Water Development Board at Charghat mouth in 1981-82 financial year, stopping its normal flow.

Kalim Uddin, farmer of Arani Gochor Village, said, due to the installation of  sluice gates at different points of the Boral River and raising the dam, the river has been turned into a shrinking canal; farmers are farming crops on its dry bed; and business establishments along the river banks are set to lose their tradition. These can be re-reactivated if the river is re-dredged by the government.

Bagha Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan confirmed the dying condition of the river. He said, due to the drying in this dry season, the crop land irrigation along its banks is hampered. He feels the necessity of dredging it quickly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fugitive convict held at Kamalganj
Six ‘commit suicide’ in five districts
Diarrhoea breaks out in southern region
Potato harvesting in Rajshahi going on in full swing
Four drown in Khulna, Tangail, Bandarban
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Four people get life term in three districts
32 UZs in Rajshahi Div declared free of homeless people


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft