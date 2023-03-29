Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Greek elections set for May 21

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

ATHENS, Mar 28: Greece's prime minister on Tuesday announced May 21 elections as popular anger seethes over government failures blamed in last month's train tragedy that killed 57 people.

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose four-year term is to end in July, is seeking re-election on pledges of safety improvements after the nation's worst rail disaster and strengthening the economy. "The country and its citizens need clear horizons," Mitsotakis told the cabinet. "National elections
will be held on Sunday 21 May," he said.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shehbaz urges parliament to act against Imran
New strike turmoil grips France as Macron remains defiant
Greek elections set for May 21
Russia has weapons to destroy US if its existence is threatened: Putin ally
Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers plan to meet during Ramadan
Kremlin says won't change plans on Belarus nuclear weapons
Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says
NATO criticises Putin for ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft