Greek elections set for May 21
ATHENS, Mar 28: Greece's prime minister on Tuesday announced May 21 elections as popular anger seethes over government failures blamed in last month's train tragedy that killed 57 people.
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose four-year term is to end in July, is seeking re-election on pledges of safety improvements after the nation's worst rail disaster and strengthening the economy. "The country and its citizens need clear horizons," Mitsotakis told the cabinet. "National elections