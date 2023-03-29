Greek elections set for May 21







PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose four-year term is to end in July, is seeking re-election on pledges of safety improvements after the nation's worst rail disaster and strengthening the economy. "The country and its citizens need clear horizons," Mitsotakis told the cabinet. "National elections will be held on Sunday 21 May," he said. AFP

