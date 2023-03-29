Russia lifts the first trophy



Russia became the unbeaten champion of the SAFF Under-17 Girls' Championship for the first time with the highest 12 points following a 2-0 win over India in the last match of the event at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Sunday.



With the second-highest seven points, Bangladesh became the runner-up of the tournament. India became third with six points.



Indian scorer Shilji Shahji was adjudged the top scorer of the tournament for netting the highest eight goals.



It was Russia's first trophy in any SAFF tournament as it was, in fact, the first-ever participation of the team from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The Rus played the event after getting an invitation from the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).



Russia was undoubtedly the favourite team in the tournament and a win against the European team was not an option there. Instead, holding the powerful opponent for as long as possible and digesting fewer goals was the actual target of the opponents.



Among the challengers, Bangladesh was able to hold Russia till the fifth minute, Bhutan till the 11th minute, Nepal till the 63rd minute and, in the last match, India could hold the powerful opponent till the ninth minute of the match.



In the ninth minute, the Indian defence was disrupted following a combined attack of Rus striker Viktoriia Believa and Vasilisa Avdienko.



Receiving the ball from Viktoriia Believa, her fellow Vasilisa Avdienko curved a long shot towards the post that flew over India custodian Khushi Kumari and rocked the post.



The Russian girls doubled the lead soon in the 13th minute following a freekick awarded to Russia when India skipper Heena Khatun grounded Rus skipper Elena Golik.



Russian booter Daria Kotlova took the spot kick and did not miss the post.



After scoring two, the Russians started to play in a relaxed way and casually entered the Indian box. Other than that the Rus girls kept passing the ball to each other.



Most of the time, the Russian custodian Uliana Obukhova passed time idly. The second half of the match merely saw any activity in the Russian half.



The ball was in the Indian half for the maximum time in the match. But the Indians tried their best to reduce the margin in the last few minutes with some eye-catching attacks. Still, Russia maintained the 2-0 score till the long whistle.



Despite being a team of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Russia played in the South Asian region's tournament. The story was quite simple.



After the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started in February last year, the Football Union of Russia was awarded a suspension by FIFA and UEFA, per a recommendation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



Now the junior team from Russia was invited and allowed to participate in the South Asian age-level tournament under a request from the European Football Association which is the sponsor of SAFF for the tournament. The arrangement was made to provide a platform for the juniors to play.



But the Russian participation was nothing but a blessing for the other participants. Playing against such a strong team surely helped these regional teams to gather first-hand experience and learn the classic football of the European zone.

