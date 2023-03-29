Abahani whack past Rupganj Tigers in DPL

Abahani Limited clinched their fifth straight victory in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), having crushed Rupganj Tigers by 10 wickets at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah on Tuesday.



Opener Anamul Haque Bijoy hit 63 ball-80 not out to hasten the victory after left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam continued his rich vein of form, claiming 3-35 -- a bowling performance that bowled Rupganj Tigers out for just 127 in 37.2 overs.



Abahani cantered to the victory in just 19.1 overs, making 131 for no loss. Bijoy's 80 not out was studded with seven fours and five sixes. His fellow opener Naim Sheikh made 43 off 52 with five fours and one six.



Their strategy to play with caution and aggression served them well as they kept Abahani's winning streak intact in another brilliant show.



Saiffudin, Rakibul Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib took two wickets apiece to complement Tanvir's effort after Rupganj Tigers were put into bat first.



Skipper Naeem Islam was the highest scorer for them with 33 while the next best was Ankit Bawne's 21.

In the day's other match, City Club recorded their first game in the DPL after losing four matches in a row when they beat Dhaka Leopards by six wickets at BKSP-4 ground.



Put into bat first, Leopards were bowled out for 162 in 46.3 overs with opener Jasim Uddin making team-high 52. Asif Hasan and Rafsan Al Mahmud took three wickets apiece for City Club, which raced to the victory (163-4) to win the game in 45 overs. BSS

