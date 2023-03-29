Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ganguly says India 'must play aggressively' to make big wins

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

NEW DELHI, MAR 28: Former captain Sourav Ganguly called for India to play "aggressively" if they are to break their 10-year drought in winning international titles.

India haven't won international silverware since the 2013 Champions Trophy, crashing out of the last two Twenty20 World Cups.

But later this year they will be a strong favourite to win the 50-over World Cup on home soil. They will also face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

"India have to play aggressively, especially in T20s. They have the team to do that," Ganguly told the Times of India newspaper in an interview published Tuesday.

"Indian cricket will always have talent and a big pool. It's the ones who are more hungry go to the next level. It's about how you prepare for the big tournaments," he said.

Ganguly, however, declined to criticise India's all-format captain Rohit Sharma or coach Rahul Dravid, saying they are "very balanced people and will do what's best for Indian cricket".    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia lifts the first trophy
Abahani whack past Rupganj Tigers in DPL
Ganguly says India 'must play aggressively' to make big wins
Unprofessional Barsha Oli spoiled it!
Bangladesh suffer embarrassing defeat to Seychelles
Bangladesh becomes runner-up despite a tie with Nepal
Tigers buoyant to secure title winning today
Man Utd to play Hollywood duo's Wrexham in San Diego friendly


Latest News
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
One held with Yaba pills in Savar
Bangladesh needs urgent action to curb air pollution
PM mourns casualties of bus accident in Saudi Arabia
RAB forms probe bdoy to investigate Jesmine’s death in custody
49 arrested in DMP’s anti-narcotics drive in city
Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province
Titas disconnects 3,000 illegal gas connections in N'ganj
Application for admission in CU starts from Thursday
HC wants to know whether RAB can detain anyone without any case
Most Read News
20 Umrah pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash
Cabinet nods 2 to 7 years’ imprisonment for election disruptions
Jesmine dies of excessive brain haemorrhage, autopsy report says
SC stays Regent Chairman Shahed's bail in arms case
Female students can't be forced to uncover faces, HC order
Proloy gang: DU expels two students temporarily
Young man hacked dead over land dispute, 4 held
Couple killed as rickshaw van crashes into pickup, daughter miracally saved
BNP's politics always goes against spirit of Bangladesh: Quader
Jahangir to get back his mayoral post or not: verdict Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft