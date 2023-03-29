Ganguly says India 'must play aggressively' to make big wins

NEW DELHI, MAR 28: Former captain Sourav Ganguly called for India to play "aggressively" if they are to break their 10-year drought in winning international titles.



India haven't won international silverware since the 2013 Champions Trophy, crashing out of the last two Twenty20 World Cups.



But later this year they will be a strong favourite to win the 50-over World Cup on home soil. They will also face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.



"India have to play aggressively, especially in T20s. They have the team to do that," Ganguly told the Times of India newspaper in an interview published Tuesday.



"Indian cricket will always have talent and a big pool. It's the ones who are more hungry go to the next level. It's about how you prepare for the big tournaments," he said.



Ganguly, however, declined to criticise India's all-format captain Rohit Sharma or coach Rahul Dravid, saying they are "very balanced people and will do what's best for Indian cricket". AFP



