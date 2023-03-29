

Unprofessional Barsha Oli spoiled it!



The vital match was played at Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.



In the added time of the first half, the Nepal striker was seen stepping on a grounded striker Joynab Bibi Rita of Bangladesh with her spiked boot on purpose and tried to injure the Bangladesh booter with a second attempt. However, such unprofessional behaviour from one of the best Nepalese booters had escaped the eyes of Indian referee Kanika Barman then.



But, this Nepalese repeated the crime in the 80th minute when she tried to injure Bangladesh midfielder Arpita Biswas Arpita. This time it was seen by the referee. These unprofessional actions from a meritorious player surprised the football fans.



However, it is not the first time a Nepalese got involved in unprofessional actions. Throughout the tournament, Nepal booters tried to rely on physical strength rather than tactics and skills. They had done several dangerous tackling in blocking opponent attempts in different matches. Although such a technique brought some good results in different matches including the Russia-match, it cannot be praised as a good one.



The officials should influence their booters to be more careful about the norms and sportsmanship. Getting involved in unprofessional activities not only harms the spirit of the game but also spoils everything about it.



