Wednesday, 29 March, 2023, 7:52 AM
FIFA Tier-1 Intl Football

Bangladesh suffer embarrassing defeat to Seychelles

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The two-match FIFA Tier-1 Int'l Football Series ended 1-1 draw as Bangladesh national football team suffered an embarrassing 0-1 goal defeat to visiting Seychelles in the second and last match of the series held on Tuesday at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.

Bangladesh could have won the series if they could snatch a point today, but Javier Cabrera's men conceded the defeat to Seychelles, who are seven steps behind Bangladesh in the ranking. Bigger than the ranking, Seychelles footballers are not full hundred percent professional. Apart from football, they are also involved in other professions.

Bangladesh got several scoring chances in the first half, but they could not take the lead.

After the barren first half, Michael Ian finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Seychelles in the 62nd minute from a spot kick. Bhutanese referee Pema Tshewang pointed the spot kick in favor of Seychelles as Saad Uddin fouled Seychelles's defender Daryl Bertrand in the danger zone.

 Michael Ian made no mistake to covert the spot kick.

Bangladesh had a chance to level the margin in the 64th minute. Substitute forward Mohammad Ibrahim took a powerful shot from the D-box but Seychelles's custodian Alvin Roddy brilliantly gripped the ball diving his right.

Bangladesh continued their onslaught creating number of scoring opportunities but failed to convert those into a goal due to lack of proper finishing. Nigerian-born Bangladeshi substitute forward Elita Kingsley must consider him as unlucky as his left footer angular shot narrowly missed the open net off a pass from Sohel Rana.

Bangladesh got another scoring chance in the 86th minute, this time Jamal Bhuyan took a powerful shot from the top of the box, but the ball went out of play over the cross bar.

Bangladesh earlier won the first match 1-0 of the two-match series.     BSS


