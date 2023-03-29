Video
Home Sports

SAFF U17 Girls Championship

Bangladesh becomes runner-up despite a tie with Nepal

Published : Wednesday, 29 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh became the runner-up of the SAFF Under-17 Girls' Championship 2023 following a 1-1 tie with Nepal in its last match of the tournament at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Tuesday.  

The calculation before the match was that Bangladesh needed to win it to be in a favourable position to become runner-up.

On the day, Nepal needed only eight minutes to take the lead in the match played at the Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur.

Receiving a swift pass from midfielder Punam Chemjong in the midfield, striker Senu Pariyar alone carried the ball into the box and beat a marker before taking a right-footed volley that went over Bangladesh custodian Songgita Rani Das and hit the net.

Although Bangladesh had a chance to level the margin in the 20th minute when striker Sauravi Akanda Prity pushed the ball into the box before breaking the defence line she took a low-powered shot that went straight to Nepal custodian Sujata Tamang's grip.

The selfish action of striker Sauravi Akanda Prity spoiled a good opportunity for the nation. She received a pass from fellow midfielder Sultana Akter near the box, entered and took a shot instead of passing it to the midfielder despite having no clear shot towards the post. Midfielder Sultana who had a better chance to goal was seen criticising the striker for selfishness.

In the 71st minute, Bangladesh booter Arpita Biswas Arpita passed the ball to substitute striker Trishna Rani who defeated three markers before entering the box and taking a powerful shot although the ball was punched in the air by the Nepal custodian Sujata Tamang.

Bangladesh finally restored parity in the 75th minute of the match. After outsmarting three markers, Trishna Rani stormed into the box from the right side and passed the ball to striker Sagorika who neatly placed it home.

Although the host was awarded two spot-kicks in the added time of the second half, it failed to utilise those. As a result, the home girls had to stay happy with a 1-1 draw in their last match.



