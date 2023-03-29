

Tigers buoyant to secure title winning today



The under light affair will commence at 2:00 pm (BST).



The Tigers had been absolutely dominating in the first match with the bat and picked up 100 runs within 8.5 overs and were on 207 for five from 19.2 overs when the rain came and stopped the duel.



Liton Das, Rony Talukdar and Shamim Hossain Patowari had been phenomenal in the first T20i while the glitz from inform Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy and Shakib Al Hasan are yet to come out. Off-spinning all-rounder Mehidy Miraz further prolong Tigers' batting line-up though either of Miraz and of Nasum Ahmed is going to be rested today to made debut of leggy Rishad Hossain.



There are no experimental options for Shakib with his pacers as all three quick Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed appeared in earlier game and will remained unchanged today as well.



Although Shakib has an option to play with an additional batter in case of the think tank decide to rest Mustafiz to make the debut of wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali, who replaced Nurul Hasan Sohan in the squad.



Ireland on the contrary, had a good chance in the earlier meet as they got 104-run target from eight overs and the wicket had nothing to support to bowlers. They got a good start but failed to utilize the chances. The stand in skipper Paul Stirling also lament after failure.



Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Thomas Mayes, Harry Tector, Barry McCarthy and Matthew Humphreys had been struggling here in Bangladesh to prove their calibers.

